Suspect in fatal NC Dollar General shooting captured in Raleigh

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Thursday afternoon’s shooting outside a Dollar General store that killed one man and injured another has been arrested.

Darrell Ray Kendrick, 20, of Winterville, was apprehended by members of the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, NC SBI, Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Latrell Heath, 21.

Kendrick was located at 2130 Brentwood Road, Apartment F, in Raleigh.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road for the report of shots fired. Around the same time, two individuals arrived at Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Latrell Heath’s brother, Kevion Heath, 27, suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Greenville police investigators say preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicle the victims were traveling in and another vehicle in the parking lot of the store. The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A gun believed to have been used in the crime has also been recovered.