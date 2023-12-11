RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was charged after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Raleigh last Thursday had his first court appearance Monday morning.

Dontezs Sharirh Whitley-Taylor, 30, was issued a public defender and received a total bond amount of $800,000, according to court documents.

On Dec. 7, around 10:49 p.m., police say that two Raleigh officers were sitting in the downtown area in a marked patrol car near the intersection of Haywood and Martin streets.

A driver, later identified as Whitley-Taylor, approached in a vehicle and fired his weapon nine times at police from the driver’s side window. One officer also fired his weapon, according to police.

Police say there were no injuries in this incident.

Whitley-Taylor was charged with: