Suspect in Raleigh Uber driver shooting remains in jail under $300K bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 25-year-old Raleigh man charged with shooting an Uber driver earlier in October appeared in court Thursday where his request for a bond reduction was denied.

Adam Daquan Jones

Adam Daquan Jones was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Uber driver Maimuna Jeng, 53, on October 7.

The shooting happened on just after 2 a.m. on Hill Street between New Bern Avenue and Boyer Street when Jeng stopped her vehicle at the request of Adam Daquan Jones the passenger.

Police said Adam Jones approached the passenger side and after an exchange with the passenger, began shooting into the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

Jeng drove off and came to a stop at New Bern Avenue and East Jones Street.

A bullet traveled through the side of the vehicle and hit Jeng in the head – fracturing her skull.

She was transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Jones is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

Jones appeared before a Wake County judge Thursday via video feed.

He requested his bond be reduced but the judge denied that request.

He’s being held under a $300,000 bond. If he posts bond, he must stay away from Jeng and would be under house arrest.

