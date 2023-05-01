RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man charged with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from a prison in Virginia.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office sent a press release detailing an escape of two inmates, one of them Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26.

CBS 17 previously reported Deputy Ned Byrd was killed on Aug. 12, 2022, on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder.

Marin-Sotelo was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va. It is currently unknown why why he was being held at that jail.

Byrd’s uncle confirmed to CBS 17 Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail.

CSB 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.