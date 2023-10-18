WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in Wake Forest on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Wake Forest Police Department, the shooting happened along the 400 block of North Allen Road at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found someone who had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. No word yet on the extent of the injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time, police said.

Officers and detectives are currently on scene investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.