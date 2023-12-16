Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an armed robbery of a cellphone store Saturday morning.

The robbery was reported just after 9:45 a.m. at the Cricket Wireless store at 1721 New Hope Church Road, which is just off Wake Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A suspect fled after the robbery and was not captured by 11:10 a.m., police said. The Cricket store is located near a Walmart, which is across the parking lot.

Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

Police would not say if a knife or gun was used during the robbery in which no one was injured. No description of the suspect was provided by police.

After the robbery crime scene tape was up across the front of the store, which is beside a Wing Stop.

No other information was provided