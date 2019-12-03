Suspect on the run after man shot in Wake County, sheriff’s office says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the shooting report shortly after 6 p.m. They arrived to the scene, located along the 4600 block of Arrowhead Drive, to find an adult man suffering shot. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect, 28-year-old Sharrod Battle, were involved in an altercation outside the home. Battle ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was available.

In April, Michael Farrington, 36, was shot and killed by a suspect in the 4600 block of Arrowhead Drive. James Adam Hooker was later charged in Farrington’s death, according to deputies.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now