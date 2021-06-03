Suspect shot Wake County deputy twice with AK-47, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County deputy was shot twice with an AK-47 on Wednesday while serving an eviction notice in Raleigh, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday.

Deputy Roland Waller, who has more than 20 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, was executing the eviction notice around 10:30 a.m. at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh.

Deputies knocked on the suspect’s door and there was no response. They checked a couple of other places before coming back to the suspect’s door.

The door opened partially and the deputies identified themselves, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

The suspect, later identified as Eddie Craig, tried to close the door and that is when gunfire erupted, Baker said.

Arrest documents show two other deputies were at the door with Waller when shots were fired.

On Wednesday, Baker said Craig shot Waller twice with an “assault rifle.”

However, Raleigh police said on Thursday to CBS 17 that Craig was armed with an AK-47 when he shot Waller. An AK-47 is a selective-fire weapon that the ATF classifies as a machinegun.

Waller was struck on the right-side of his “waist area,” Baker said.

The deputy was not wearing a body-worn camera while serving the eviction notice.

Raleigh police are investigating the shooting itself.

Waller underwent multiple surgeries on Wednesday at WakeMed.

Craig, 32, was taken into custody without incident following the shooting.

Craig has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill

Three counts of attempted murder

Three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

He is being held under a $4 million bond and is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge Thursday afternoon.

If Craig posts bond, he must remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring, court documents show.