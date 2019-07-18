Suspect steals car with teen in backseat from woman helping after serious crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Good Samaritan ended up having her car stolen — with a teenager still in the backseat — as she tried to help two people in a serious car accident Wednesday night on Interstate 87, Raleigh police said.

The driver and a passenger were in the car that overturned Wednesday night on I-87. Two people got out to help the people in the overturned vehicle when the passenger in the overturned car got out and stole one of their cars, police said.

A teenager was in the backseat of the car when the suspect took off.

A person followed the vehicle with the suspect and the teen. The suspect got out of the car in a Knightdale neighborhood and took off on foot, leaving the teen in the car, police said.

The teen wasn’t injured. Police believe the suspect may not have known anyone was in the car.

