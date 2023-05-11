RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been caught after a Raleigh city truck was stolen Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:05 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of a larceny of a vehicle call in the 2500 block of Lineberry Drive. The vehicle belonged to the City of Raleigh and was equipped with GPS.

The vehicle was tracked to the area of Crabtree Valley Mall, where the suspect crashed it, police said.

The suspect then carjacked another vehicle belonging to an elderly woman. The stolen vehicle was equipped with Onstar technology that allowed the vehicle to be disabled remotely, police said.

Officers caught the suspect and took him into custody in the 2500 block of Fairview Road.

The carjack victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The suspect was also taken to a hospital for observation.