Stanley Lemont Johnson, 44, better known as “Tadpole”, was arrested by Raleigh police (The Raleigh Police Department).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman.

“Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.

Johnson was seen leaving eastbound in the 600 block of Bragg Street early Sunday morning around 1:40 a.m. after shooting a woman who later died from her gunshot wound at a nearby hospital.