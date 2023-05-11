GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is looking for a male suspect in an incident at Walmart on Thursday where a store associate was threatened with a knife.

Around 2 p.m., the suspect was seen on a bicycle in the store. Police are still investigating whether he rode the bike into the store or took a bike from the rack inside the store.

He then went to the electronics department where police said he smashed an iPhone display and stole some iPhones. The exact number and value was not disclosed.

When he was confronted by a Walmart associate, he threatened them with a knife and then left the store, police said.