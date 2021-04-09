Suspect, victim were married days before Hillsborough Street killing, documents show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 20-year-old suspect and victim of the killing at a apartment complex on Hillsborough Street last weekend were married just a week before, documents say.

Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez was arrested Wednesday and charged with murdering Christina Maria Matos.

Memorial for Christina Matos

The two lived as roommates, along with another person, at the Signature 1505 apartments on Hillsborough Street.

Records show Hernandez-Mendez and Matos were married March 29. The marriage certificate shows Hernandez-Mendez was born in Mexico, Matos in Queens, New York.

On April 4, officers responded to the 1500 block of Hillsborough Street after it was reported that Matos didn’t show up for her birthday party on Saturday.

Matos’ body was found by officers in her apartment, police said.

She was previously a student at Wake Tech – but was not registered for this semester – and had just turned 20 years old on Friday.

Her parents said she went out to celebrate with friends Friday night and that was the last time she was seen.

Raleigh police have not revealed a cause of death.

Hernandez-Mendez is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.