GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is investigating a robbery at Bank of America Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 1:40 p.m., a robbery was reported at the branch at 547 Benson Road in Garner.

Police said the suspect implied he had a gun, but a gun was not seen by any of the witnesses present. Officers said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and black pants.