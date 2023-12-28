RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone robbed a Food Lion late Wednesday night and got away before they could be caught, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 10:13 p.m., officers said they were called to the Food Lion on the 2700 block of Lake Wheeler Road.

They said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Robbery scene at Food Lion on Lake Wheeler Road (Credit: Randall Edge)

The suspect, who robbed the grocery store by themselves, got away before police arrived, according to investigators.

Police did not say what the suspect took from the store.

A description of the suspect has also not been provided.

The Food Lion remains open to the public as normal.