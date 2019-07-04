Suspected DWI driver arrested after crashing into power pole Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspected drunk driver crashed into a power power pole in Raleigh on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Ashe Ave near the Governor Morehead School.

The driver slammed into the power pole.

Police say the driver who was not injured was arrested on scene.

Officers say there are some power outages in the area as a result of this crash.

Ashe Ave will be closed in this area as Duke Energy work to repair the power pole.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now