APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public’s help to identify three people who they said broke into several vehicles and used a stolen card to make a purchase.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at around 3:10 a.m., officers said the three people broke into several vehicles in Village at Broadstone Apartments.

They stole wallets and other miscellaneous items, according to a news release from the police department.

(Apex Police Department)

It said victims described seeing three people in black hoodies and black bandanas opening car doors, then leaving in a silver or gray Hyundai Sonata.

At about 3:52 a.m., officers said a stolen card was used at an Exxon gas station on the 1600 block of S. Alston Ave. in Durham.

Surveillance video showed two vehicles at the pumps — a gray Hyundai Sonata occupied by two people wearing dark hoodies, and a white sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, occupied by three people also wearing dark hoodies, according to the police department.

(Apex Police Department)

(Apex Police Department)

Then at 8 a.m., police said two people in a gray Hyundai Sonata used credit cards at Durham Target to buy several gift cards.

They said one of them was wearing a Vlone Black Panther style hoodie and black and white Nikes.

(Apex Police Department) (Apex Police Department)

(Apex Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Newman at michael.newman@apexnc.org.