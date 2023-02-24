RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating along a stretch of Sandy Forks Road after one person suffered minor injuries in a strong-arm robbery Friday afternoon.

At about 5:35 p.m. police said officers received a call from the 7000 block of Sandy Forks Road, where an apartment complex is located.

Upon arrival, police found one man suffering from minor injuries. They did not specify the seriousness of the man’s wounds.

At this time officers are searching for multiple suspects, police confirmed to CBS 17.

No suspect information was publicly available at this time. Police said all of the suspects fled from the scene of the robbery.