Suspects in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting also charged in earlier car break-ins

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman from Durham were arrested after a man was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sept. 6, Fuquay-Varina police said.

Police are still searching for a third person charged.

Larrodda Denise Sims, 24, of Durham, and Demetrius Darrel Reid, 27, of Durham, were arrested Saturday in connection with the incident, which happened at the Sheetz on North Main Street, the release said.

Damian Wayne Watson, 19, of Henderson, is still wanted, police said.

The three are also connected to vehicle break-ins from the same evening. Police said those incidents happened on Stroll Circle, Meridian Market Drive, and the 1200 block of N. Broad Street.

Police said Reid is charged with two seven counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, seven counts of financial card theft, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Sims is charged with seven counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, and seven counts of felony financial card theft.

Watson is charged with seven counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, and seven counts of felony financial card theft.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Damian Watson

Larrodda Sims

