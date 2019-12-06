Suspects in Raleigh mom’s murder back in NC following capture in Texas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people charged in a Nov. 8 shooting in Raleigh that killed a 24-year-old mom are back in Wake County following their capture in Texas, police said.

Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui, 28, were named as suspects in the shooting death of Kimberly Irene Holder on Bragg Street.

Stephon McQueen (L) and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui (R). (Image provided by Raleigh Police Department)

Jean Onivogui, 31, and 55-year-old Roy Chester Hyman were also injured in the shooting but their injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Holder was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. She leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

McQueen and Uriostegui were arrested in Gillespie County, Texas on Nov. 15.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy noticed a vehicle make “several suspicious” exits from Highway 290 West near Harper, which is located approximately 100 miles west of Austin.

That vehicle would then get back on the highway, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy caught up with the vehicle when it was parked at a closed business.

The deputy learned the occupants of that vehicle, McQueen and Uriostegui, were wanted on murder charges out of Raleigh.

They were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Gillespie County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

While in Texas, McQueen and Uriostegui were indicted by a Wake County Grand Jury on first-degree murder and three counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

They were transported back to Wake County on Thursday where they were transferred to local law enforcement custody at RDU International Airport.

Both are being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

A third person was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

The scene along Bragg Street Nov. 8 after three people were shot. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

Kendrick Daquane Thomas, 27, of Raleigh is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Thomas has a long criminal history in Wake County that dates back to 2008, when he was 16 years old and was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Arrest records show he had been arrested at least 11 times in the county before Thursday’s arrest.

McQueen’s arrest record dates back to 2008. He has been arrested 11 times in Wake County, records show.

Wake County records show six arrests for Uriostegui, with the first coming back in 2007.

