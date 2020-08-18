Suspicious package investigation forces closure of downtown Raleigh streets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation into a suspicious package Tuesday afternoon is causing the closure of some downtown Raleigh streets.

The object was located in a parking lot by N. Blount and E. North streets, officials said.

N. Blount Street is closed near its intersection with E. North Street.

Raleigh police and State Capitol police are on scene, along with members of the Raleigh Police Department.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

