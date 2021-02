RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An SUV driver crashed into a power pole in Raleigh, resulting in a road closure Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened along the 1200 block of S. Blount Street, police said just before 4 p.m. The pole was down and power lines were on the road. Police said the closure would last for “an extended period of time.”

The SUV also crashed into the corner of a brick building.