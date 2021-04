RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An SUV ran down an embankment and into the side of an apartment building in Raleigh Sunday morning, police said.

The incident, which police said was an accident, happened just after 11:30 a.m. along the 3100 block of Quail Hollow Drive. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The fire department is working to determine if the apartment unit affected can be lived in.

No additional information was immediately available.