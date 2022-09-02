RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department said a woman has been charged in a deadly crash that closed a key road for hours Thursday afternoon in north Raleigh.

Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nakethia Couser Dickens, 44, was driving a gray 2020 Ford Escape while traveling east on Falls of Neuse Road.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gomez-Cid, 20, was operating a blue Honda CBR 650f motorcycle traveling south on Falls of Neuse Road in the left lane approaching Falls Church Road.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates Gomez-Cid was traveling on the motorcycle straight in the left lane.

Police said Dickens was leaving an area at 5900 Falls of Neuse Road and was trying to make a left turn onto northbound Falls of Neuse Road. When she pulled out, police said the Ford SUV driven by Dickens hit Gomez-Cid’s motorcycle.

Gomez-Cid suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, according to police. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet, police said.

Dickens was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dickens was charged with failure to yield and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Northbound lanes on Falls of Neuse Road near Falls Church Road were closed for nearly two hours and drivers were told to find an alternate route.

The investigation remains ongoing.