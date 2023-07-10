GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small SUV flipped over during a crash in Garner Monday evening.

The wreck was reported just after 7:10 p.m. along U.S. 70 at New Rand Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash appeared to happen at the median with the intersection of New Rand Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck, which also appeared to involve a red pickup truck.

Two fire engines were blocking a lane in each direction, according to an image from the NCDOT traffic camera at the scene. The NCDOT later said four total lanes were blocked.

Traffic was slowed in the area because of the crash.