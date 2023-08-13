CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was backed up in the Cary area Sunday afternoon after an SUV flipped during a crash on U.S. 1.

The wreck was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the northbound stretch of U.S. 1 right at Cary Parkway, exit 99, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Two left lanes were blocked in the area. A white SUV was on its side blocking the two lanes. At least one car was also involved in the wreck.

Northbound traffic was backed up about a mile.

There was no word about injuries. The highway reopened around 4:40 p.m.