WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day.

There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway.

Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound SUV crashed into a railing along the side of the highway, then overturned twice and went over a railing of a nearby bridge.

The northbound lanes were closed near exit 11, which is Wendell Falls Parkway.

Some traffic is open in one lane, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the scene.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 6:10 p.m.