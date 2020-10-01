SUV stolen from Raleigh’s North Hills possibly connected to officer-involved shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two cars stolen in Raleigh could be connected to an officer-involved shooting in High Point Tuesday.

High Point police said the suspect who shot at officers drove an Audi that was stolen in Raleigh.

Another car stolen from Raleigh matches the description of one seen speeding away from the scene, police said.

Nakore Kewan Rogers, 19, of Durham is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny.

Two others are still sought.

Nakore Kewan Rogers

High Point Police said Rogers is a validated gang member.

Surveillance video shared with CBS 17 from Monday morning outside a North Hills home shows a man in a hoodie riffling through a golf cart, while another person stands at the end of the driveway.

After a few minutes, the pair walk off.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said her black Lexus SUV was stolen minutes after the pair was seen on video.

She said you can hear the car hitting her mailbox as the thieves drive off in it.

“They are honestly very bold. Sometimes I have to go to my car to get to work early and I’m terrified to be honest. I think a lot of the neighbors are terrified,” she said.

High Point police said her car was located by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Although police said they are not sure that it was involved in the shooting, they are treating it like it was because a dark-colored SUV sped away from the scene.

According to High Point police, on Tuesday officers responded to Pondhaven Drive after reports of suspicious people pulling on car doors.

After they arrived, officers encounter at least two people on the road. They drove up to a black Audi sedan, which was later determined to have been stolen out of Raleigh on Sept. 19.

One officer knocked on the driver’s side window of the Audi and asked the driver to roll the window down. The driver refused.

Officers say the person in the car then opened the door and fired a handgun toward the officer’s face, narrowly missing.

The officer hid behind his patrol car and shot back.

Another car pulled up to the scene, and the person who was in the Audi got out and got into the other vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers announced that the vehicle that shooter used to escape was a black 2010 Subaru Legacy that had been stolen from home near the shooting scene.

“This was nothing short of an attempt to murder our police officers,” said High Point Interim Police Chief Jonathan Travis Stroud.

During a ground search for suspects, Rogers was located in some brush around Johnson Street just north of Skeet Club Road.

Rogers had numerous outstanding warrants out of Durham, Mebane, and Graham for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

Through further investigation, High Point police determined that several cars in the area had been broken into during the night.

Police say the criminals entered 41 different vehicles, stole a “substantial” amount of property including firearms and broke into a person’s home.

When asked about the stolen vehicles, Raleigh Police said they could not comment on the High Point investigation.

People who live in the North Hills neighborhood said they’ve reported suspicious people pulling on door handles over the last few evenings.

The women whose Lexus was stolen said she did have a spare key inside her car.

“Make sure that your cars are locked and no spare keys are lying around in vehicles,” she said.

Raleigh police encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and remove valuables and call 911 to report suspicious activity.