RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating how an SUV going backward smashed into a home late Saturday morning, damaging the front of the house.

The incident was reported at 11:22 a.m. Saturday at a home along Fowler Ridge Drive at Richland Pointe Place off Valley Stream Drive, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Images from the scene showed a black SUV that had rear end damage beside a home that was also damaged. The home’s siding had been hit and an entire section of the brick foundation was knocked out.

Police said they were “still trying to put the pieces together” as they continue an investigation into the crash. The neighborhood is located off Buffaloe Road east of New Hope Road.

Crews were called to make sure the home had any structural damage but police said no one will be displaced following the crash.

Officers also said no one was injured in the wreck.