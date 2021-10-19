SUV was stolen in crash that killed 5 teens on Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The vehicle involved in a crash that killed five teenagers on Capital Boulevard over the weekend had been stolen a month prior, Raleigh police confirmed Tuesday.

The vehicle, a Lexus RX300, was reported stolen on Sept. 12, police said. They did not say who they believed had stolen the car.

The car was traveling inbound at about 80 mph on Capital Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. It hit a concrete bridge near Fairview Road.

Police said none of the five teens were wearing seatbelts.

Family members said that 14-year-old Tymeer Dennis was among those killed. He was a freshman at Wake Forest High School.

“My mom had asked me where he was. I had looked on his phone and it said it was at the police station before it died,” said Shakayla McGrady, Tymeer’s sister.

That’s how she knew something was wrong with her big brother.

“It was my closest brother. I couldn’t believe it,” McGrady said.

A vigil was held Sunday. Another is planned for Tuesday evening.