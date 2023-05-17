CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Water safety is a big topic as we head into the summer, and swimming lessons are booking up.

According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four.

On Tuesday, an incident in Raleigh served as a warning after a 4-year-old boy went missing and drowned in a pool.

The thought of such a tragedy makes many people want to be prepared.

“We are working on learning how to swim this summer, that’s our goal,” said Emily Lanier, great aunt of 18-month-old Amina.

When it comes to water safety, she’s starting her great niece, Amina, early.

At just 18-months old, Lanier says Amina is a “little fish.”

“I think it’s important to expose them to water early so they won’t be afraid of it,” she said. “So it’s something they can enjoy as they grow up, and it’s good exercise for them and getting out in the sun.”

“There are definitely a lot of parents that are signing up right now,” said Darria Chance, Programs Manager with the Triangle Aquatic Center.

She said they’ve seen an uptick in swimming lesson sign-ups this year, some of which they offer in a parent-child session for as young as six-months-old.

“A lot of it is preparing those kids for when they do turn three and they can go into a group lesson that they have some positive memories from being in the pool prior to that,” Chance explained.

She said it also prepares parents for pool safety, teaching them to keep their eyes on their kids at all times, and to make sure their kids are within an arm’s reach.

“And proper flotation,” she pointed out. “A noddle, a kick board, inflatable water wings are not the safest, so making sure you have a Coast Guard-approved life jacket in the pool.”

According to the Life Jacket Association, you can tell your life jacket is Coast Guard-approved by checking the first six digitals of the approval number. They said the number 160.064 indicates the Federal Regulation under which the Coast Guard approved this life jacket.

Chance said the Triangle Aquatics Center has some more openings in their May and June swimming lesson sessions, and their July and August session schedule comes out on June 9.

They offer parent-child sessions from six-months-old to three-years-old and group sessions for ages three-to-six, seven-to-12, and 13 and up.

“Really the important thing is, our goal and our mission is to drown-proof the Triangle. So in whatever way you can, get your kids in a swim program,” she said.