RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Celebrate survivors and fight back against cancer this Saturday at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh.

Relay For Life is a community of local citizens, volunteers, caregivers and survivors who believe that they have the power to make the future cancer free. Saturday’s relay will be hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Triangle.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said Ashley Wickline, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society.

“In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” Wickline added.

Relay For Life of the Triangle will have live musical performances by the Johnston Brothers starting at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the survival lap and a special reception for cancer survivors at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m. there will be a luminaria ceremony in honor of those battling cancer and in remembrance of loved ones lost.

Money raised each year by more than 250,000 participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways — including funding and conducting important research, and providing essential support for cancer patients and their families throughout their cancer journey.