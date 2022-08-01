RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millbrook first year head football coach Chris Bunting is a stickler when it comes to making sure every practice rep is done the right way.

“When things get tough you’re going to have to rely on your fundamentals!” shouted the energetic Bunting to a group of offensive linemen.

“When you get tired, you rely on your fundamentals. When you’re facing adversity, rely on your fundamentals.”

For the past 21 years, the fundamentals at Millbrook were taught by long-time head coach Clarence Inscore. In June, Inscore decided to step away from coaching to devote more time to his family. Millbrook didn’t have to look far to find his replacement. Bunting had been a Wildcats assistant for the past five years.

“It’s kind of nice when you walk into a place that has an established culture and tradition,” Bunting admitted. “You already know the expectations are going to be high so there’s nothing you have to do to rebuild, the foundation was set a long, long time ago and the standards have been high.”

Expectations will once again be high at Millbrook with the return of junior quarterback Mason Fortune who passed for 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns a year ago. More than half of his scoring passes went to star wide receiver Wesley Grimes who now suits up for the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest.

“People are trying to say I’m not that good because of Wesley Grimes, that he’s my only receiver,” said Fortune. “I have to prove them wrong this year.”

For Bunting it seems to be just the opposite. He feels the five years spent as a coordinator at Millbrook has prepared him well for the challenges of leading one of the area’s most successful football programs.

“I’m not worried about the outside stuff,” laughed Bunting. “The only pressure we feel is just making sure we maximize who we are and how we are and be our best every day.”

Millbrook opens the season on August 19, hosting Apex Friendship.