Tanker truck leaking fuel after crashing in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A tanker truck is leaking fuel after it crashed off Rock Service Station Road outside Garner early Wednesday, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near the 6800 block of Rock Service Station Road.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said there is one injury associated with the crash.

Authorities have closed the road between NC-42 and Barber Bridge Road.

