RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro man was arrested Monday in a deadly weekend shooting at a Raleigh club on East Millbrook Road, police said.

Christian Johnson, 27, who died, was one of two men shot around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Checkmate Lounge at 2200 East Millbrook Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Johnson was shot at least twice in the incident, police said. The other man who was shot was in serious condition and was still hospitalized as of Sunday night, police said.

Monday evening, police booked Jamal Johnson, 29, of Tarboro on a murder charge in the case, a news release said.

Johnson is also charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police were first called about a shooting early Saturday and found the two victims inside the club, which appears to be a hookah lounge in the location of the former Steel Lounge.

Checkmate Lounge is located in a block just behind the Sonic Drive-In on Atlantic Avenue.

Authorities said anyone who has information about the case should call Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options at 919-996-1193.