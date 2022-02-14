Target at Raleigh’s North Hills among 22 NC stores paying fines for price scanning errors

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Target at Raleigh’s North Hills is among 22 stores across the state that have paid fines over excessive price-scanner errors, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

The Department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems to endure accuracy.

“If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later,” the Department said in a release. “Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.”

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection.

“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

The Target at North Hills paid $4,560 and owes $1,685 in fines following three inspections.

An initial inspection in August found a 6 percent error rate among a 100-item lot. A follow-up in September bound a 9.33 percent error rate and a third inspection discovered a 6.67 percent error rate.

The Target at North Hills will be re-inspected.

The Family Dollar at 100-139 Raleigh Blvd. has paid a total of $17,315 in fines after failing six inspections between October 2020 and August.

That Family Dollar has since passed inspection.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.