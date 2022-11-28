RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular Mediterranean café is setting up shop in Holly Springs.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will open its first Holly Springs location in late December, according to a news release.

The chain already has three locations in Wake County, two in Cary and one in Raleigh.

The newest store will be at 108 Grand Hill Place in Holly Springs Towne Center.

The 2,343-square-foot café will feature a beer and wine menu, al fresco patio dining and a convenient pick-up area for third party and to-go orders.

“It has been a dream of mine to provide our neighborhood with dining options that not only fulfill the role of nourishment, but that also provide balanced meals with whole fresh ingredients.” said David Webber, Taziki’s owner and operator. “Taziki’s mission in every community that welcomes us in is to provide extraordinary food while making meaningful human connections. We’re elated to extend that mission further into the Southern Wake County area, in Holly Springs.”

In preparation for its grand opening, the Holly Springs location will hold a Career Discovery Day on Tuesday to offer applicants an opportunity to learn more about the brand.

Taziki’s is currently hiring up to 25 team members for multiple positions, including kitchen staff, cashiers and shift managers.

For more information about Taziki’s hiring opportunities, click here or text “TAZJOBS” to 31063.

Taziki’s Holly Springs will mark the fourth location in the greater Raleigh area and sixth in North Carolina.

Overall, there are more than 100 locations currently operating in the U.S.

Taziki’s was founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998. It is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.