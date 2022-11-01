WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said.

The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road just north of Wendell, according to Wake County Public School System spokeswoman Lisa Luten.

Luten was not sure if the teacher was injured during the fight.

Luten also did not have any other information about the fight — including if there were arrests or students who were injured. It’s also not clear if the school was put into a lockdown on Tuesday.

A BB gun and a fight on Oct. 24 caused the school to go into the code red lockdown, officials said.

A student was found carrying the BB gun, which was confiscated by a school resource officer.

The code red lockdown is the “highest security alert” for the school and means that entire buildings are locked down, school officials said.