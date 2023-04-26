RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System teachers and staff are weighing in on the district’s newly-proposed budget.

More than a dozen people spoke to the Wake County Public School Board Tuesday about how they want to see the district direct funds.

The district is asking the county for $650 million, that’s more than $55.8 million higher than they received for the current school year.

The largest line item is for employee pay, boosting the minimum wage to $17/an hour or by four percent for all staff. Certified staff would see a larger, 4.5 percent pay bump.

“This is greatly appreciated. However, it is still not enough to recruit and retain staff,” educator Amy Bryan said.

Teachers and other Wake County Schools employees with the North Carolina Association of Educators pushed for an even higher minimum pay of $18.20 per hour.

“I do worry that we’ll lose our staff to places like Publix, who currently has an opening at $20 an hour,” teacher Lindsay Lewis said.

Speakers also called for more facility upgrades to old buildings.

The current budget proposal asks for $12 million for maintenance, which includes certain facility upgrades.

Teacher Emily Hooks said West Cary Middle School needs a makeover.

“Are you willing to value our students voices and hear their concerns and do something about it? Are you willing to make West Cary a priority? Because we’ve felt neglected for far too long,” Hooks said.