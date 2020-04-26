Teachers hold parade for students in Wake County town

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Even though Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools for the rest of the semester, teachers are still coming up with creative ways to let their students know they’re here for them.

​

Saturday morning, teachers in Rolesville hosted a parade for students.

At least 60 teachers drove 23 miles around town waving at the students they no longer get to see every day to let everyone know they’re thinking about them. ​

​

“I know the teachers are really missing the kids it’s kind of heartbreaking that they won’t be able to see them for the rest of the school year,” said Tracy Padgett, special events coordinator for Rolesville​​.

Padgett says she’s looking forward to teachers being able to see their students face-to-face again once it is safe to do so.

