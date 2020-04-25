Teachers, students adapting as virtual schooling becomes reality for remainder of academic year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced public schools will remain closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

Although schools will be closed, that doesn’t mean the learning will stop.

Many teachers and students are adjusting to going remote.

Andrea Tottossy, a former principal, is helping schools across the country strategize and adapt.

“We need to be moving everybody together, so that we can mitigate any lost time and achievement gaps we might see later,” said Tottossy.

She said access to strong internet and learning devices is one of the biggest issues for students.

“There are so many different situations and access and time in front of that computer and time to interact with their teacher matters.”

Teachers are becoming students themselves right now, as they try to create robust virtual learning experiences.

“To frame it in a way and deliver that instruction and support in a way that it’s engaging for the kids so that they stay connected to the teacher, it’s hard.”

Remote learning’s caused students and parents to take on more roles and responsibilities.

“It’s a slam, like stop, re-shift, relearn and then let’s focus to get it right, and then what can we learn moving forward?”

Tottossy said there will be obstacles, but she also thinks there will be many positive takeaways from this experience.

“We are learning a lot and we’re growing together, so that’s important.”

Another point she brought up was how a lot of kids are dealing with social and emotional issues through this process. A lot of teachers will likely focus on addressing them when they’re back together in person.