RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A team that serves to honor the memory of a 19-year-old named Chris Groom has partnered up with Northern Wake Fire Department to provide gifts and joy to underprivileged children.

While coming home from work in 2003, Groom got into an accident that claimed his life. Groom’s family says he gave $100 to his pastor not long before the fatal accident and asked that he see to it that some children would receive some Christmas toys.

“That selfless act,” a fire department statement said, “spurred the Groom family to action, honoring him with a foundation — ‘Team Chris’,”

Ever since, Team Chris has helped underprivileged kids in the central North Carolina region.

Photos courtesy Northern Wake Fire Department

In 2011 and every year since, the Northern Wake Fire Department partners up with Team Chris.

“We host the family each year, as they shop for kids who otherwise might not have a Merry Christmas,” the department said in a Facebook post.

In their collaboration this year, more than $30,000 was raised.

A large portion of that amount went into supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

In speaking about the collaboration, the post also said, the Groom family is “a selfless family whose love of their son and brother reminds us how important community is, and what it means to remember loved ones and strangers.”