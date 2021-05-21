Technical outage impacting multiple airlines causes major delays at RDU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – Flights from American Airlines and others were delayed Friday morning due to a technical issue, officials said.

Officials said the issue began around 2 a.m. Friday morning with Sabre, a system American uses to support reservations and ticketing systems. The issue made it difficult for passengers to check-in and board flights.

American Airlines said the system came back online around 5:30 a.m. and are now fully operational.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and have deployed additional team members through the airport to assist customers,” the company said in a statement.  

Raleigh-Durham International Airport reported multiple delayed departing and arriving flights Friday morning. Long lines at the airport had cleared out by 8 a.m.

