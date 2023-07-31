GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Captain Chris Adams with the Garner Police Department said they’re stepping up their game.

“Our ALPR system is really a tremendous benefit to be able to identify and locate criminals who are in our jurisdiction, and hopefully we’re catching them before they’re committing more crime,” said Adams.

Last year in February, the police department introduced 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras. Since then, Adams said the license plate readers have notified officers with 225 alerts. He said officers have had a 61% success rate from those alerts ranging from stolen vehicles to locating missing people and runaway juveniles.

Adams said, “A lot of times when you’re recovering a vehicle that’s stolen or has been involved in other crimes, you’re obviously preventing some crime that they’re about to commit in your area. But also, a lot of times you’re recovering weapons, you’re recovering drugs, and other things that have been used in the commission of criminal behavior.”

Garner police showed CBS17 News a closer view and demonstrated how the technology works. If a vehicle tag is in the software’s system, the cameras will immediately be triggered to alert officers of the reported crime, license plate, picture of the vehicle and the precise location it was last seen.

When it comes to privacy, Adams said the cameras do not have facial recognition capabilities and added, “We’re not looking for traffic violations or expired tags, we’re looking for serious criminal behavior.”

With the program, the police department said they’ve seen the most success in recovering stolen vehicles—a more than 70% success rate. Adams said they hope to double the number of Flock cameras in their jurisdiction and have already budgeted to add five additional license plate cameras as well as gunshot detection technology in upcoming months. The two systems will be integrated to detect when and where gunfire exists while also activating cameras in that area.

“When you hear about these cases as a criminal, you see it on the news, you’re probably more likely to avoid an area where they have this technology,” said Adams.

Officers said the two systems will serve as a monumental tool while the town grows and hopefully combat criminal behavior.