RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in Wake County that ended with the car running off the road and crashing on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Simpkins Road near Lake Wheeler Drive. The driver initially stopped, but ultimately drove off while talking to the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy followed the vehicle to Hunters Bluff Drive and Penny Road, which is where the car ended up crashing. The driver then ran away from the vehicle.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Travion Zaqueus Pittman, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, members of the WCSO Crash Reduction Unit found Pittman and took him into custody. He was found inside a car with 20-year-old James Dominic Neal, where deputies located marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pittman is charged with resisting a public officer, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and no operator’s license, among other charges. He’s being held at the Wake County Detention Center with no bond.

Meanwhile, Neal was arrested for possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana, among other charges. He’s also been booked into the Wake County Detention Center without bond.