Teen arrested, charged in shooting that left man injured near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teenager is behind bars and facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Raleigh last week, police announced Tuesday.

Andrew Delshon Perkins (Photo: Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Andrew Delshon Perkins, who is listed as being both 16 and 18 years old, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, and damage to property in relation to a June 14 shooting that happened at the corner of Russ Street and Poole Road.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Lightner Lane, according to Raleigh police.

Police later said the shooting “occurred at the corner of Russ Street and Poole Road. However, the victim had driven himself to the Lightner Lane location.”

According to police, a man was shot and drove himself a couple of blocks before stopping and calling for help.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Perkins is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. CBS 17 has reached out to Raleigh police for clarification on his age.