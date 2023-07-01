RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested for shooting at a Raleigh police officer, the police department said Friday.

Raleigh police with the suspect vehicle involved in the chase. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Thursday morning, officers said they were called to assist a vehicle chase in the area of Louisburg Road and Dansey Drive in Northeast Raleigh initiated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, one of their officers saw the suspect vehicle on Tapers Drive when the 17-year-old driver fled toward Courtney Lane and initiated a foot chase.

Police said the suspect fired a weapon at the officer before fleeing, and the officer was not injured.

Friday, officers said they obtained a secure custody order charging the 17-year-old with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon on a law enforcement officer.

They said the teen was taken into custody.

Raleigh Police Chief Patterson is providing the following statement regarding the arrest:

“I am proud of the hard work of our officers and detectives in apprehending this dangerous offender. Anyone who has a willingness to fire a weapon at a law enforcement officer is a danger to the entire community. The events of early Wednesday morning are an example of the dangers our officers face each day. Despite these dangers, our officers continue to police our community with courage, compassion, and integrity. I thank the community for their patience as we diligently investigated this case.” Raleigh Police Chief Patterson

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.