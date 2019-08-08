Teen arrested in connection with spree of Raleigh robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a string of robberies on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release.

Charles Tyquan Thompson, of Ahoskie, is charged with three counts of common law robbery and attempted common law robbery. Raleigh police said he was involved in the following incidents:

Aug. 5 robbery of the Dollar General at 7423 Six Forks Rd.

Aug. 5 robbery of Threading and Spa by Christina located at 1811 New Hope Church Rd.

Aug. 6 robbery of the BP located at 5101 Capital Blvd.

Aug. 6 attempted robbery of the Sheetz located at 4660 Millbrook Green Dr.

Records show Thompson was arrested at the same address of the BP police said he robbed. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

