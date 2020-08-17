Teen boy shot in neighborhood just outside downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a teen boy was shot Sunday night just outside downtown Raleigh, police said.

At approximately 10:58 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a 14-year-old male walk-in gunshot victim at WakeMed, according to authorities.

The investigation so far shows that the shooting occurred in the 400-block of Dorothea Drive, officials said.

The teen’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

