Teen boy shot in neighborhood just outside downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a teen boy was shot Sunday night just outside downtown Raleigh, police said.
At approximately 10:58 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a 14-year-old male walk-in gunshot victim at WakeMed, according to authorities.
The investigation so far shows that the shooting occurred in the 400-block of Dorothea Drive, officials said.
The teen’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
