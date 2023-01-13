GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was arrested after stealing two vehicles and leading officers a chase late Thursday night, Garner police say.

Around 11:47 p.m. on Thursday, Garner officers responded to a license plate reader notification for a stolen Charger at Meadowbrook Road and Woodside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two stolen Chargers, one silver and one orange, police said.

Officers found the stolen vehicles on Weston Road near Westcroft Drive. When officers activated their lights and siren, the vehicles fled south on Weston Road, then turned right on Garner Road.

About the time the chase was cancelled, the silver Charger crashed in the 1300 block of Garner Road, police said. The driver jumped and ran from the vehicle and a K-9 track was attempted, but officers did not find the suspect.

The orange Charger continued down Garner Road and crashed at the intersection Northview St. Montez Chrishawn Baker, 18, of Knightdale, was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of stolen motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed, no operators license and failure to wear seat belt.

Both vehicles were recovered and towed from the scene, police said. They had been reported stolen out of Raleigh.